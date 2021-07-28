CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

