Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $420.00 to $440.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $424.16 and last traded at $422.30, with a volume of 7634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $423.43.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.