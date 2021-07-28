Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$77.00 to C$85.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Loblaw Companies traded as high as C$80.88 and last traded at C$80.82, with a volume of 179068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$80.25.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on L. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$76.61.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.41%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

