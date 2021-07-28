Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $10.85. Zacks Investment Research now has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 3,202 shares traded.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSM. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 35.9% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 93,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

