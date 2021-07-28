AptarGroup (ATR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AptarGroup stock opened at $136.76 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

