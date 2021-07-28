MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Price Up 2.7% Following Earnings Beat

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $592.11 and last traded at $591.35. Approximately 2,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 262,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $575.90.

The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $514.55. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

