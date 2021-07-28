Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Increased by Analyst

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.89 million, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

