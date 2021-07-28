Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $464,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

