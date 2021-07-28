Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 28th (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:JUGGU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 28th. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:JUGGU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.