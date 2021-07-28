JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 675

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 750.83 ($9.81).

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 889 ($11.61) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 859.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,445.00. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 899.50 ($11.75).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

