Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 604

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 604 ($7.89) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 618.43 ($8.08).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON AUTO opened at GBX 647 ($8.45) on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 618.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

In other news, insider Catherine Faiers sold 30,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 632 ($8.26), for a total value of £194,624.40 ($254,278.02).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.