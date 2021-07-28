Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to “Buy”

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FC. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE FC opened at $36.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.96 million, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

