GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get GoHealth alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

GoHealth stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoHealth (GOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.