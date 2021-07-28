Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 2nd (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GHACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 2nd. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of GHACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,538,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $990,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

