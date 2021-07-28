SM Energy Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of SM opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 481.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 244,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SM Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

