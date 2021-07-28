Head to Head Survey: SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) vs. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.7% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SL Green Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.05 billion 5.02 $379.80 million $7.11 10.72 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.00 million 0.43 $250,000.00 N/A N/A

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SL Green Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 1 5 0 0 1.83 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.56%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 32.04% 5.78% 2.52% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -3.22% -1.19% -0.40%

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

