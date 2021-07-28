Analyzing Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Inhibrx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $25.25, suggesting a potential upside of 130.59%. Inhibrx has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -899.65% -68.88% -60.56% Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Inhibrx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 39.08 -$30.15 million ($3.06) -3.58 Inhibrx $12.89 million 83.25 -$76.12 million ($3.01) -9.43

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inhibrx beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

