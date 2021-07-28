IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) Insider Purchases £456.62 in Stock

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,686 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £456.62 ($596.58).

Shares of LON:IGAS opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.56. IGas Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 30.82 ($0.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on shares of IGas Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

