Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Insider Gillian Davies Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) insider Gillian Davies bought 10,000 shares of Knights Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

Knights Group stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.36) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 414.03. The stock has a market cap of £342.16 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. Knights Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 494 ($6.45).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

