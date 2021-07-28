G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 4th (NASDAQ:GMVD)

G Medical Innovations’ (NASDAQ:GMVD) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. G Medical Innovations had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GMVD opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. G Medical Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

