Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 4th (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Sustainable Development Acquisition I’s (OTCMKTS:SDACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Sustainable Development Acquisition I had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of SDACU stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

