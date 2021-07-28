Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BOLT) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 4th

Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BOLT) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Bolt Biotherapeutics had issued 11,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $230,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

BOLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $428.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.