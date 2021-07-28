Albemarle (ALB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, analysts expect Albemarle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALB opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

