Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 390.7% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impala Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

