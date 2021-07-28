Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Short Interest Up 410.2% in July

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,894,000 shares, a growth of 410.2% from the June 30th total of 2,919,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 215.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYBUF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MYBUF stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

