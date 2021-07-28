Brokerages Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDHL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $293.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.