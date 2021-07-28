Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.88. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

TPH opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 349,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

