Brokers Offer Predictions for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

WLL opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $57.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

