KeyCorp Comments on Talos Energy Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. The business had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million.

TALO has been the topic of several other reports. assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Talos Energy stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.47. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,081,385 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 418,861 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 1,976.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 255,606 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

