Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $33.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Victory Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

