Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $105.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.76. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

