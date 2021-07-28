Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

RCDTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

