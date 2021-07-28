Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of MESA opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $325.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

