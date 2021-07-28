Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canfor Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.25. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFP. CIBC cut their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.33.

Canfor stock opened at C$24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$14.64 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.31.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.