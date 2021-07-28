Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAC. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.20.

NYSE:PAC opened at $112.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

