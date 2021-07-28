SHIELD (XSH) Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $122,416.26 and approximately $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,770.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.20 or 0.05753548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.29 or 0.01252929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00339744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00122380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.41 or 0.00566777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00335030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00257407 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

