AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,209,400 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.