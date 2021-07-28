AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,209,400 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.55.
AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIKI)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
