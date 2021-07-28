Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.37. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 6,134 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $189.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $237.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

