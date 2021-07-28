Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98.12 ($1.28). Approximately 31,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 169,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.32.

In other Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust news, insider Joanna de Montgros purchased 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,205 ($6,800.37). Also, insider Ashley Paxton purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24). Insiders purchased a total of 145,205 shares of company stock valued at $13,920,500 in the last three months.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

