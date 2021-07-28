THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $941.23 million and $100.64 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00010093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00107797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00125383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,965.95 or 1.00337589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00805461 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 234,138,293 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.