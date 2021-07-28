GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

GDS traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.71. 6,783,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,373. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.03. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GDS will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $181,954,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,106,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $104,151,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

