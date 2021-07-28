Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Getinge AB develops, manufactures and sells products and services for operating rooms, intensive-care units, hospital wards, sterilization departments, elderly care for life science companies and institutions. The company’s operating segments consists of Medical Systems, Extended Care and Infection Control. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, the United States and Australia. Getinge AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNGBY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. DNB Markets raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pareto Securities cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Getinge stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.88.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

