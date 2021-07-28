Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Down 1.8%

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 297.10 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.91). 97,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 303,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

The company has a market cap of £413.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04), for a total value of £525.30 ($686.31). In the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,530.

About Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.