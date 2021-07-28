Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Trading Down 3.1%

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

TSSLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telesites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Telesites in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates braced towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

