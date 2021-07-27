Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.1-29.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.80 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.250 EPS.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,641. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.93.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

