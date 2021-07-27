Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.1-29.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.80 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.250 EPS.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,641. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $126.32.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.93.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
