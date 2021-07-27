SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

