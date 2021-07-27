UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Cap of $19.48 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $19.48 million and $2.50 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded up 40.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

