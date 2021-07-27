Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 31.36%.

IBTX traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $67.46. 117,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,790. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $41.09 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

