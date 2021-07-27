Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Shares of LXFR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,028. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $570.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

