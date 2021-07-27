Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $54.69. 170,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

